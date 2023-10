Borrowing strands of funk, blues and hip-hop to create his bass-driven EDM, Manic Focus is an electronic producer and multi-instrumentalist based in Denver. From gritty electro-soul on 2017’s Minds Rising to rap-imbued Lost In A Digital World (2019), the DJ’s dynamic tracks all share one thing: a sense of fun. Joined by a live drummer and laser displays at his shows, he’s warmed dancefloors for electronic masterminds such as Zhu and Boogie T.