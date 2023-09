Formed in 2008 and naming themselves after the Erykah Badu album of the same name, Mamas Gun fuses elements of rock, funk and Motown to create mellow soul-pop, including ‘This Is the Day’ (2020) and ‘I Need a Win’ (2018). The London quintet have toured with Beverley Knight and Raphael Saadiq, and became Japanese radio’s most-played international act of 2009 (beating Madonna).