Two anonymous brothers with a deep understanding of a whole range of genres, Mamaleek fuses metal, jazz and psychedelic rock. Their Middle Eastern roots are evident in every stylistic manoeuvre: song structure, aesthetic and vocal flourishes. The songs themselves are a melting pot of musical flavours – with avant-garde accents, guttural metal howls, electronic breakbeats, sludgy doom metal guitar-work, nimble piano interludes, and plenty of pop panache all thrown together to create a transient sound.