Australian-born and London-based, the DJ and producer developed a taste for dance music as a teen, and later became credited as a leader of the late-’10s lo-fi house boom. From grime on 2016’s Menace II Society to punk on the EP Share a View (2020), Mall Grab’s techno is genre-hopping, as he’s also known for sprinkling feel-good disco classics and bass-heavy unreleased gems into his sets.