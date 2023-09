“Our music is about wanting to provoke something,” says Charlie Steen, lead singer of London punk band shame. “It’s not about standing onstage and singing pretty love songs. It’s about confrontation, energy, adrenaline and anarchy.” Even in the lower tempo songs, a Rotten-esque sneer gives them a sense of grit and urgency. “My voice ain’t the best you’ve heard / And you can choose to hate my words / But do I give a fuck?” he asks on ‘One Rizla’.