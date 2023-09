French DJ and producer Madeon arrived on the scene with a unique style that blends electro and house with traditional pop hooks. In 2011, his breakout viral moment occurred: a dizzying live mashup of 39 songs by Daft Punk, Madonna, Gorillaz and more. The teenage sensation went on to pick up a Grammy nomination and become something of an ambassador for Ableton, such is the enormity of his live mixing talents.