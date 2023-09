Adept at everything from classic house chord structure, left-field sampling and making drum patterns from scratch, Mad Rey possesses a range of old school skill in the studio. After releasing his 2013 track ‘Quartier Sex’, the French DJ kept a low profile, opting to play the underground circuit and build up a portfolio of house tracks and ‘you had to be there’ sets. In 2021, he signed for Ed Banger Records and now counts Justice and Uffie as label mates.