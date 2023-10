While often cited as part of California’s third wave ska scene, the Mad Caddies’ sound is an eclectic brew that takes frequent detours into reggae, punk, pop, surf music and even traditional jazz. Their joyous releases over the years have seen them bring their brand of bouncy, sun-tinted ska to festivals and venues all over the world. In 2018, they dropped Punk Rocksteady – a cover album celebrating 40 years of punk, with each of the 12 tracks given a Mad Caddies makeover.