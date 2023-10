Macy Rodman’s music is a dance-pop take on the kind of rock you’d expect from PJ Harvey and Liz Phair, with lyrics that span depression, violence, sex and trans identity. Since 2017, the American singer-songwriter has released numerous studio albums including 2021’s Unbelievable Animals; a vibrant reflection of pandemic anxiety and heartbreak. She’s also known for her spot-on impressions of Caitlyn Jenner and Courtney Love, which you can hear on her improv comedy podcast NYMPHOWARS.