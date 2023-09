After establishing himself in the techno world in the early 2000s, Maceo Plex started to explore more abstract electro and IDM under the moniker Mariel Ito. Over the course of the following decade, this project evolved from deep, sensual house with prominent Chicago and Detroit influences (such as on debut full-length Life Index) to the cinematic sound of Solar. In addition to releases on Crosstown Rebels, Kompakt, and Minus, Maceo Plex has appeared on both the DJ-Kicks and fabric mix series.