With the help of a black mask, M Huncho conceals his identity, preferring to keep the focus on the mixture of rhymes and trap beats, which he coined “trapwave”. The London rapper’s ‘Mad About Bars’ freestyle in 2017 (widely regarded as one of the best in the series) went viral in the scene, before he released his 2020 mixtapes, Huncholini the 1st, and DNA (a collaboration with Nafe Smallz). Well known for his melodic autotuned verses, Huncho has also collaborated with Giggs, Headie One and Gunna.