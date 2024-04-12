Artist

Lynks makes off-the-wall tongue-in-cheek dance pop, with a focus on his queer identity. His persona is cultivated in such a way to ensure everybody fits into his colourful, post-internet nightmare; outfits and choreography take centre stage, as Lynks takes on the silhouette of a technicolour gimp. His club-ready tracks are never without a comedic twist but he always manages to convey a degree of sensitivity: ‘Str8 Acting’, for example, is a song about the unique nightmare of being a gay person in a straight club, watching heterosexual culture unfold from the eyes of the disassociated.

Upcoming events

Live at Leeds in the CitySat, 14 Oct
Various Venues, LeedsLeeds
LynksFri, 12 Apr 2024
Whereelse?Margate
LynksSat, 13 Apr 2024
SWXBristol
LynksSun, 14 Apr 2024
PapillonSouthampton
LynksTue, 16 Apr 2024
CHALK Brighton
LynksWed, 17 Apr 2024
KOKOLondon
LynksFri, 19 Apr 2024
Canvas 1Manchester
LynksSat, 20 Apr 2024
The WardrobeLeeds
LynksSun, 21 Apr 2024
Saint Luke's GlasgowGlasgow
LynksTue, 23 Apr 2024
Mama Roux'sBirmingham
LynksWed, 24 Apr 2024
Cambridge Junction 2Cambridge