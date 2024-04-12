Lynks makes off-the-wall tongue-in-cheek dance pop, with a focus on his queer identity. His persona is cultivated in such a way to ensure everybody fits into his colourful, post-internet nightmare; outfits and choreography take centre stage, as Lynks takes on the silhouette of a technicolour gimp. His club-ready tracks are never without a comedic twist but he always manages to convey a degree of sensitivity: ‘Str8 Acting’, for example, is a song about the unique nightmare of being a gay person in a straight club, watching heterosexual culture unfold from the eyes of the disassociated.