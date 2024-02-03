Since moving from her family home in Edinburgh to London, electro-pop performer and producer LVRA has been finding her niche in the London scene, popping up on lineups at E1, Peckham Audio, the Sebright Arms, and Colour Factory. She layers hyperpop, industrial and R&B over club beats, and tops it all with gentle but confident vocals. But it’s the live show that really brings it all to life: LVRA adopted a futuristic warrior aesthetic, and included film, sculpture and contemporary dance when launching her seven-track EP, Soft Like Steel.