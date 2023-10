Luude came bursting on to the DnB scene with his remix of Men at Work’s 1981 hit ‘Down Under’, which became a Tiktok hit in 2021, and landed in the Top 10 in both the UK and Australia, before spending a month at number one in New Zealand. After subsequently signing to label Sweat It Out, the Australian producer made quick strides to the forefront of the scene with his bass-heavy EDM, rooted in classic drum and bass.