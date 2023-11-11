“I’m just channelling whatever this ethereal world around me is,” says Lutalo Jones of their sun-soaked lo-fi acoustic songs. Based in Vermont – where they moved to build a sustainable community in the woods – mellow instrumentation provides Jones a vehicle to air their frustrations with Western society, notably the struggles faced by Black and Indigenous communities. After performing alongside Big Thief frontwoman Adrianne Lenker on tour, Jones dropped their debut EP, Once Now, Then Again in 2022.