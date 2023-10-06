London-based DJ and producer Luke Solomon was once described by Andrew Weatherall as “the unsung hero of British house music”. He’s the cofounder of ’90s labels Classic and Music for Freaks, the latter of which he runs with Justin Harris, who he also makes music with as Freaks. Solomon is also the A&R director for Defected Records, which has put out releases from classic house artists such as Mood II Swing, Masters At Work and Dennis Ferrer; and his production credits span releases from Honey Dijon, BERTHA, Horse Meat Disco and Beyoncé.