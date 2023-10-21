Breakbeat DJ, jungle innovator and DnB veteran LTJ Bukem has been at the forefront of London’s rave scene since the late ’80s. Paying homage to the Detroit techno and Chicago house of the era, the producer spearheaded a more mellow, jazz-inflected style of drum and bass with the creation of his label Good Looking in 1991. Alongside producer Fabio, he ran dance institution Speed in the mid ’90s, an integral pillar of London’s DnB scene; now, he can regularly be found behind the decks at fabric, Motion and XOYO.