To get an understanding of the world L’Rain (Taja Cheek) inhabits, just listen to her music. Not only are her lyrics deeply personal, but she also incorporates raw field recordings into her songs – the noise from the streets outside her Brooklyn apartment, people playing hand-clapping games, a pastor singing at a friend’s funeral. Mixed in with deconstructed instrumentals, subtle synths and L’Rain’s delicate vocals, they form an ethereal R&B sound.