South London MC Loyle Carner’s mellow flow and introspective lyrics set him apart as a distinct voice in the UK’s alternative hip-hop scene. His debut album, Yesterday’s Gone, was nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2017 and the NME Best Album award in 2018. Since then, Carner has taken even further strides with his craft, pushing his lyricism to cover the political as well as the personal, which is reflected further in his work with mental health charity CALM. Collaborating with Charlotte Day Wilson, Jordan Rakei and more, his live shows strike a clean balance between intimate moments and hip-hop hype.