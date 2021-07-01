Before they were able to sell out their debut London show with pre-sale tickets alone, LA duo Loveless built a fierce fanbase on TikTok by adding their energetic punk twist to hits by Lizzo and Sam Smith. Formed in 2019, the pair wrote, recorded and produced their debut album, Loveless 1 (2021), completely independently. Exploring what they call “the darker, sadder parts of their psyches” with the help of frontperson Julian Comeau’s piercing emo vocals, 2022’s End of an era nods to their roots with a gritty pop-punk cover of Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’.