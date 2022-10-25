Hailing from Brighton, Lovejoy’s youthful indie rock comes packaged with a ’90s Britpop cheek and a post-punk edge. Formed by lead vocalist and guitarist William Gold – who is also a well known video game livestreamer and online personality – the band’s debut EP, Are You Alright?, landed in 2021, as did its follow-up Pebble Brain. A collection of angsty songs exploring ill-fated relationships, class divides and the British government’s response to the pandemic, the BBC Introducing stars have toured the US and performed at Reading and Leeds festivals.