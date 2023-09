Good-mood music is Louise Chen’s forte, whether she’s spinning disco anthems, pop classics or house staples. Born to French and Taiwanese parents in Luxembourg and now based in London, the DJ founded Girls Girls Girls – an all-female Parisian club night – in the early ’10s, and has gone on to soundtrack fashion parties for labels including Jacquemus. A DJ since 2011, once a month Chen hosts her own NTS Radio show where she blends gospel, soul and hip-hop tunes with techno tracks.