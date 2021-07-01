Not long after Chicago club kids Freddy Kennett and Robby Hauldren met at a Madeon concert, they began collaborating together as electro-pop duo Louis The Child. Their first big single, the K.Flay-featured ‘It’s Strange’, earnt the duo international recognition in 2015. Since then, Louis The Child have released a series of successful EPs and hit singles, while taking to the festival circuit. A record deal with Interscope began collaborations with artists including Chance The Rapper, Aluna, Foster The People and EARTHGANG.