Ever since he picked up a pair of drumsticks at eight years old and began playing along to a James Brown CD, Louis Cole has been chasing the funk. “It’s a feeling that is hard to describe but I know when it’s there and when it’s real,” he says. “It’s this squishy, wiggly thing – something I can’t really live without.” Since his self-titled debut in 2010, Cole has been creating complex bedroom productions, layering each instrumental track himself to create albums anchored by offbeat lyrics and a danceable sound.