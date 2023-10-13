A leader in global dance music, Louie Vega has painted an award-winning career from a palette mixed with everything from house, salsa and Afro-beat to jazz, hip hop, gospel and soul. What distinguishes the Grammy winner and seven-time nominee as one of the best living house music DJs is his ability to evolve with the times, distil the current musical landscape through his unique taste, and put his own timeless spin on the amalgamated end product. His live shows are a riotous celebration of the party itself – self-referential, impeccably timed and, above all, incredible fun.