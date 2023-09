Describing their sound as "deep house with a shot of tequila," Los Angeles-based duo Loud Luxury make bright, ecstatic dance-pop, elevated by their wistful lyrics. They broke through with ‘Body’ in 2017, which charted in numerous countries and earnt diamond certification in their home country of Canada. They are now juggernauts in the dance pop world, taking the reins from Calvin Harris and Avicii and courting collaborations from across the spectrum of pop music.