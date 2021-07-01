Artist

Los Auténticos Decadentes

About Los Auténticos Decadentes

For over 35 years, Argentina’s Los Auténticos Decadentes have swirled together ska, punk and the traditional rhythms of Latin America with a ferocious rock’n’roll attitude. Since 1986, the ensemble have pioneered their own eclectic musical style – borrowing elements from murga and cantina music – and crafted cross-genre collaborations with a number of Latin American acts, from electropop (Miranda!) to cumbia (Los Palmeras). Injecting their lyrics with a sense of humour and their shows with a joyous energy, the 13-strong band have sold out shows at Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional and Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires.

