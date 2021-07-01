Spanish for “the invisible friends”, this Venezuelan six-piece formed in the ’90s and became known for their blend of disco, funk, acid jazz and Latin rhythms. After releasing their debut album, A Typical and Autoctonal Venezuelan Dance Band, in 1995, the band supported their growing popularity by hosting underground dance parties in the deserted clubs of Caracas. Their riotous live shows, Grammy wins and nominations, and 11 album releases have led them to become known as the Venezuelan band with the greatest international recognition.