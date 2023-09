Debuting his lo-fi brand of hip-hop on Soundcloud in the mid ’10s, west London’s Lord Apex grew up on a diet of Method Man, Madlib and MF DOOM – all of which inspire his out-of-the-box instrumentals that bounce from boom bap to flashes of reggae. Live, he’s delivered his quick-fire honest bars as an opener for Greentea Peng and Action Bronson, and on stage at Primavera Sound