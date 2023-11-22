Not content with existing instruments, Sam Battle – aka Look Mum No Computer – crafts his own out of unconventional vintage technology and uses them to create his left-field electronic tracks. From an organ made out of Furbies to circuit-bent Game Boys, the electroclash handyman has built a loyal YouTube following and amassed millions of views documenting his inventions. Producing a handful of EPs – including 2019’s dark-humoured Human Procrastination – and compositions for TV and film, in 2022 he joined forces with fellow experimenters Hainback and Cuckoo to form Uncompressed, “The world’s first synth-nerd supergroup.”