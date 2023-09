When Lomelda was in high school, she worked at a funeral home in her hometown of Silsbee, Texas. She created the slideshows for memorials, and one day found a photograph of a woman with “Lomelda” written on the back. She became fascinated with the word, but she couldn’t find anything about it online, so she made up her own meaning. To her, it meant, “echo of the stars” – a schmaltzy turn of phrase that gives you a sense for the indie rock artist’s songwriting.