Berlin-based Australian DJ Logic1000 creates spacey dance music that fuses ’90s R&B samples with UK garage, melodic house and techno. Her profile grew in 2019 when Four Tet included ‘DJ Logic Please Forgive Me’ – her club flip of Deborah Cox’s ‘Its Over Now’ – in his Coachella set, which she followed up with eerie yuné pinku linkup ‘What You Like’, and her own BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix.