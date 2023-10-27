Inspired by the storytelling of Joni Mitchell and the melancholy of The Cranberries, Liza Anne has been crafting emotionally weighted indie rock since 2010. Born in Georgia and based in Nashville, the singer, songwriter and guitarist championed a folky sound in her early career with the help of long-time collaborator and producer Zachary Dyke. Taking a more confessional turn with 2018’s Fine But Dying, and trying her hand at power punk on Bad Vacation (2020), her empowering live shows are an outpour of raw emotion.