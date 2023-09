Prior to embarking on a solo career, Liz Lawrence was one half of electro-pop duo Cash+David. She goes far beyond the remit of a guitar-playing singer-songwriter and instead dives into synth work, psychedelic fuzz and beat style spoken word poetry. Her latest albums were recorded in The Coffin – a studio she built in her garden shed during lockdown. Lawrenece’s growth as both a songwriter and producer positions her as one of the UK’s foremost fully independent alt-pop solo artists.