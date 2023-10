Strictly adhering to the classic boom-bap blueprint of early-’90s hip-hop, Little Vic announced himself in 2005 with his DJ Premier-produced debut, The Exorcist. The Italian-American’s straight-talking bravado rhymes were a welcome call-back to the battle raps of New York’s golden age. He became a sought-after feature throughout the late noughties, rapping verses on many of Kool G Rap’s later tracks.