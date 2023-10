Lish is the progressive electronic project of Israel’s Lior Maimon and Shay Tiab. Together, the duo meld elements of trance, techno and minimal wave, whether heading up the decks at a festival in Brazil or at legendary Japanese spots including ageHa. Crammed with anthems, 2011’s Miles Away, and cuts including ‘The Light’ (a collaboration with psytrance maestro Ace Ventura) have established Lish as one of Israel’s most reliable club acts.