The brainchild of brothers Oli and Louis Leimbach, Lime Cordiale harnesses ’70s soul and funk with a blend of Australian pop. Formed in Sydney in the late ’00s, 2020’s 14 Steps To A Better You won them the trophy for Breakthrough Artist at the ARIA Awards, while 2022 welcomed Cordi Elba, a collaborative EP with Idris Elba. With a true-to-’70s look consisting of shaggy hair and flared trousers, their live sets also feature kazoo and trombone solos.