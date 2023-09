“We’ve always felt like it’s better experiencing us live than within recordings,” say the members of Levitation Room. Formed in the early-’10s from a social media post by frontman Julian Porte, the LA-based psych-garage ensemble are united by their shared affection for the guitar-led genres of the ’60s. Swirling together lo-fi garage, hallucinogenic folk, surf rock and old-school soul on their albums, the band pair their vintage sound with an eccentric, The Beatles-take-California look.