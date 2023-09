Referred to by Mixmag as “the single most influential production team working in British dance music”, Leftfield have been creating reggae, dub and progressive house since 1988. Best known for their Mercury Prize-nominated albums Leftism (1995) and Rhythm & Stealth (1999), the duo now comprises Neil Barnes and Adam Wren (original member Paul Daley departed in 2002), plus a roster of guest vocalists.