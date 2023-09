Once a BMX kid in ’90s LA, British-born Lee Reynolds eventually traded wheels for vinyl, playing out his own brand of psychedelic house music. “When I DJ, I want people to feel ecstatic, in a zone, in the moment, like the only thing that matters is the dance,” he says. “I don’t want to play music that people can dance to, I want to play music that makes people dance. I want it to sound like aliens are about to land on the dancefloor.”