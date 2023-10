Making a name for themselves in the early ’00s with their explosive death metal, Sweden’s LEACH have evolved to produce a hybrid of thrash and metalcore. Guttural vocals, dense breakdowns and a bombardment of stormy guitars have all become part of the quartet’s sound, most notably on Hymns for the Hollow (2018) and Lovely Light of Life (2021). Brutal yet melodic, the band have performed on lineups alongside acts such as Unearth and Misery Index.