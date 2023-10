‘The People’s DJ’ is famed for his euphoric progressive house music and innovative DJ sets. His productions take cues from Eric Prydz, Ben Böhmer and Sasha, with cinematic dance-scapes seeming to roll endlessly into each other. As a collector of vintage studio gear, his music is imbued with a retro-futuristic texture, while his About Us club night has him setting up in the middle of the dancefloor, offering a seamless connection between crowd and performer.