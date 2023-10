Not only is Lazza an Italian rap casanova, but he’s also a classically trained pianist. Graduating from the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory in his hometown of Milan, the rapper made a name for himself with a series of hard-hitting viral freestyles on Italian rap show REAL TALK in the mid ’10s. His 2022 album, Sirio, (which featured French Montana) epitomises his trademark autotuned sound and became Italy’s best-selling album of the year.