From the age of 13, Layton Giordani has poured over decks, crates and programmes to hone his taste in techno, earning him a residency at Output in his hometown of Brooklyn, aged just 19. Coming full circle in 2016 to collaborate with the man he idolised in his youth, Giordani’s track with Danny Tenaglia – ‘Live Again’ – is now considered a modern Drumcode classic.