“Indie-dance meets dark disco” is how Layla Benitez describes her ’80s-inflected house and techno sound. Born in New York and now based in Miami, Benitez learnt to produce at the age of 13 with help from her father, Studio 54 icon John ‘Jellybean’ Benitez. Whether at her Coachella Yuma Tent slot, her residency at Miami’s Club Space, or in response to her mix for the opening party of London’s The Beams, Benitez has earnt a worthy buzz in the international electronic music scene.