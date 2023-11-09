Laurel Halo is an electronic artist from the American Midwest, whose abstract rhythms, chaotic ambience and moody jazz have established her as a dance music pioneer. As Halo once said, “Techno is a meditative force that can process darkness and remove problems… In their place, the ideal of a non-threatening, transcended, sexually charged headspace emerges.” Physical process and temporal drift are recurring motifs in Halo’s discography – which stretches back to 2010 – and her live shows compound these complex concepts into something universally understandable.