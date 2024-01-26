Artist

The doomsday folk of Dublin’s Lankum fuses traditional Irish instruments with bursts of punk and psychedelic rock. Signing to London’s Rough Trade Records in 2017, Between The Earth And Sky (2017) was included in Mojo magazine’s list of the best folk albums of the year. A knack for combining climactic storytelling with fiddles and pipes, Lankum’s live offering ranges from intimate gigs with hushed crowds to one-off multidisciplinary theatrical presentations – including 2020’s livestreamed A National Disgrace, which paid tribute to the history of Dublin’s famous Abbey Theatre.

Upcoming events

Mucho Flow 20232 Nov - 5 Nov
Various venues, Guimarães, PTGuimaraes
LankumSat, 9 Dec
Hangar 34Liverpool
LankumSun, 10 Dec
The Leeds Irish CentreLeeds
LankumTue, 12 Dec
CHALK Brighton
LankumWed, 13 Dec
RoundhouseLondon
LankumFri, 26 Jan 2024
Albert Hall ManchesterManchester
LankumThu, 1 Feb 2024
Bristol BeaconBristol