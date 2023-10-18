“This record is important to me because it’s the first time I’m releasing anything as an outwardly gay person,” Lande Hekt says of her solo debut, Going to Hell (2021). Imaginative songwriting, shimmering melodies and acoustic guitar document the singer’s coming out journey, which she pairs with visuals – or what she calls “Official Motion Pictures” – that match the cinematic quality of her indie rock. A founding member of politically minded punk outfit Muncie Girls, the multi-instrumentalist has performed at SXSW and at Glastonbury with the band, while solo she’s warmed the stage for The Beths.