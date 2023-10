Born on a farm in Virginia and now based in LA, Lael Neale debuted with a traditional, country-esque strand of folk-pop in the late-’10s. In an attempt to unleash herself from more stereotypical song arrangements, her Sub Pop debut – 2021’s Acquainted with Night – strips production back and focuses on her poetic style of storytelling, which Mojo says “levitates with light and serenity.”