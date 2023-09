Rapper, producer and TV presenter Lady Leshurr blends grime, UK garage, her Kittian roots and wit to create her trademark sound. After her series of episodic ‘Queen’s Speech’ freestyles went viral in 2016, Leshurr earnt a record deal with RCA, and MOBO Awards for Best Female Act and Best Rap/Grime Act. Following a hiatus from music in 2019, Leshurr returned to the mainstream with dancehall-grime single ‘Tabasco’ in 2022, while fronting the UK reboot of ’00s cult classic TV show Pimp My Ride.